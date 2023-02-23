Democratic St. Louis alderman supports removal of prosecutor

(NewsNation) — A car crash in St. Louis that caused a teenage volleyball player to lose both her legs is now giving the Missouri attorney general — a Republican — ammunition to fire a top St. Louis prosecutor — a Democrat.

But Joe Vollmer, a Democratic alderman in St. Louis, says the controversy isn’t political.

During an appearance Thursday on “Dan Abrams Live,” he agreed with Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s assessment that St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner isn’t doing an adequate job. Bailey filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking to remove Gardner from office.

In her own news conference later in the afternoon, Gardner defended her handling of the case and pushed back against the accusations she had neglected her duties. She said the people voted for her and that if they no longer want her to serve, then the remedy is an election.

“Coming before me as I was chairman of Ways and Means in a hearing about her budget, she had no idea what the meeting what was about. Her administrative capabilities I believe are a downfall,” Vollmer said. “She’s incompetent when it comes to running an office and handling people and getting the job done.”

Watch his interview in the video above.