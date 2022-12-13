States allowing people to voluntarily give up gun rights

(NewsNation) — Some states have adopted a law allowing citizens to put themselves on a list of people who may be a danger to themselves or others, thereby preventing them from purchasing guns.

Washington state passed the legislation in 2018 that lets residents submit a short form to their county clerk’s office that would ask the state to deny their right to buy a firearm. Virginia and Utah have put similar measures into place.

How does this work? In the video above, NewsNation host Dan Abrams discusses the concept with Virginia state Sen. Scott Surovell and Utah state Rep. Steve Eliason.