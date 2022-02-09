GILROY, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — A man wanted for attempted murder called 911 to turn himself in, but surprised and ambusheds an officer instead.

“They told me to contact you guys … you guys are trying to look for me or whatever,” the suspect, David Lopez, said during the call.

The dispatcher then asked Lopez a series of questions, including whether he was carrying a weapon.

“I wouldn’t be calling you guys if I was,” Lopez said.

Police went to the post office where Lopez said he would turn himself in. But as an officer pulled up to the curb, Lopez showed his true intention.

Lopez fired at the officer, hitting her patrol vehicle. She took cover and shot back at Lopez. The gun Lopez was using malfunctioned so he pulled out a second handgun and kept firing as a sergeant arrived.

As Lopez pointed his gun at the sergeant, the officer already at the scene fired two shots, hitting Lopez once and killing him.

“She kept her cool and she did an amazing job,” Jillian Snider, a retired NYPD officer, said Wednesday on “Dan Abrams Live.“

Both of his guns were recovered at the scene. No officers were injured.

“You need time, cover and concealment in a shooting situation,” Snider said. “So this officer did everything by the book, well trained, tactically, (and) was able to walk away unscathed.”

Snider also said the dispatcher did an amazing job getting as much information as they could.

“In this case, the officer knew that they were going to see a suspect who called himself in knowing that the police were looking to talk to him,” Snider said.

The incident remains under investigation.