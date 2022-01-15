Ted Koppel ‘terribly concerned’ about modern media

(NewsNation Now) — Veteran journalist Ted Koppel has become a critic of how certain media outlets cover former President Donald Trump — giving credence to the notion of a press that it politically biased and motivated by the takedown of Trump.

Koppel, now a senior correspondent for CBS’s “Sunday Mornings,” said in a one-on-one with Dan Abrams Friday that he’s stunned at opinion pieces that run on the front page of newspapers that would have never received such positioning in decades past.

“I’m terribly concerned that when you talk about the New York Times these days, when you talk about the Washington Post these days, we’re not talking about the New York Times of 50 years ago. We’re not talking about the Washington Post of 50 years ago. We’re talking about organizations that, I believe, have, in fact, decided as organizations that Donald J. Trump is bad for the United States,” Koppel said in 2019.

Koppel explained that commentary and opinions didn’t use to appear on the front page, but times have changed following Trump’s entrance into the world of politics.

“I think opinion belongs on the opinion page; that’s why they call it the Op-Ed section. And that’s where the opinion pieces and the columns, that’s where the editorials are, and that’s where it belongs. I don’t like seeing opinion being expressed on the front page of a great newspaper,” Koppel said. “Having said that, let me say again, I think the Times, the Post, the Wall Street Journal, are doing some of the best journalism that I have seen over the past 50 years; I just wish they wouldn’t slip into that category.

He continued, “It bothers me when I see them losing some of the criteria that always used to keep a wall between opinion and newspapers.”