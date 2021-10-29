Tegan Daugherty, 15, went for a bike ride and hasn’t come home

Tegan Daugherty (MissingKids.org)

LOUDON, Tenn. (NewsNation Now) — A Tennessee family is looking for their son who they say took off on his bike one morning and never came back.

Tegan Dougherty’s family says he was doing his house chores on the morning of Oct. 10 and then he went on a bike ride.

Local and state police have been searching for the 15-year-old ever since.

The Loudon County Police Department says Daugherty was riding a black bicycle with neon green stripes on the tires.

Daugherty was born Aug. 15, 2006 and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He stands 5 feet, 6 inches and weighs 140 pounds. Investigators believe he may still be in the Loudon area.

If you have any tips for police, call 911, the missing persons hotline at 1-800-843-5678, or Loudon police at 1-865-408-0408.