Think you could be a pundit? Here’s your chance to appear on ‘Dan Abrams Live’

Dan Abrams Live Staff

Everyone is a pundit these days, so we’re giving our viewers the chance to actually be one on “Dan Abrams Live.”  

Viewers will get a chance to join Dan as a guest live on the show and offer their take on the day’s biggest stories — or try to prove him wrong. 

So, if you’re someone who regularly talks to the person on TV, here’s your shot at getting a real response. All we ask is you keep things civil and make sure you’re available while “Dan Abrams Live” is on the air from 8-9 p.m. ET.

Fill out the form below to submit your name for consideration to appear on the show. More information on how to appear on “Dan Abrams Live” is available here.

