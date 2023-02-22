Tim Ryan: Trump wanted to politicize Ohio train derailment

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the East Palestine Fire Department as he visits the area in the aftermath of the Norfolk Southern train derailment Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

(NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump traveled to East Palestine, Ohio, on Wednesday, which former Congressman Tim Ryan believes was an unnecessary political stunt.

The former president visited the town to meet with residents and the town’s mayor, who are expressing concerns about their health and the environment. The derailment resulted in the release of toxic chemicals.

Ryan, a Democrat who represented Ohio in the U.S. House for 20 years, said it’s “not helpful” to politicize the tragedy, which he argues is exactly what Trump did by going.

“I think that’s the kind of thing that needs to stop in the country,” Ryan said Wednesday on “CUOMO.” “There’s no need for the former president to be there throwing gasoline on this fire. This is about the people, not about him.”

