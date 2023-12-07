Trump Cabinet picks would be for ‘revenge’: Ex-press secretary

Watch the full fourth Republican presidential debate only on NewsNation . View our Voter Guide to find all the information you need to make an informed choice at the polls. Not sure how to find us on your TV? Use our ChannelFinder and download our app to get fact-based, unbiased news for all America.

Watch the full fourth Republican presidential debate only on NewsNation. View our Voter Guide to find all the information you need to make an informed choice at the polls. Not sure how to find us on your TV? Use our ChannelFinder and download our app to get fact-based, unbiased news for all America.

(NewsNation) — A new report from Axios on Thursday offers an assessment of what a Donald Trump Cabinet might look like if the former president is reelected. According to the report, Trump wants to fill his Cabinet with loyalists, potentially bringing on big names like Steve Bannon, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance and Kash Patel.

“If Trump won in 2024, he’d turn to loyalists who share his zeal to punish critics, purge non-believers, and take controversial legal and military action, the sources tell us,” Axios reported.

Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Thursday on “Dan Abrams Live” that that while it seems a little early for names to be dropping for a potential Cabinet, she thinks the selections would be noteworthy if Trump is reelected.

“It could be different people that get named, but I think that the theme will be the same. It will be about revenge, retribution, getting rid of anybody who wants to say anything bad about the president, if he is, in fact, the president,” Grisham said.

The report, which has not been independently verified by NewsNation, said Trump and his top officials will “want to target and jail critics, including government officials and journalists.” Grisham, who has been critical of the former president, said she believes that’s “absolutely” something Trump would do.

The analysis comes as Trump faces scrutiny for recent comments made to Fox News host Sean Hannity.

“We love this guy,” Trump said of Hannity. “He says, ‘You’re not going to be a dictator, are you?’ I said: ‘No, no, no, other than Day 1. We’re closing the border, and we’re drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I’m not a dictator.’”

As part of his 2024 campaign, the former president has not yet announced that he has settled on any possible Cabinet members. He has established himself as the GOP front-runner in most national polls.