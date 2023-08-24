Ex-Gov. Hogan: Trump indictments politically negative long term Former President Donald Trump is facing four criminal indictments He remains the Republican front-runner in polling Ex-Gov. Larry Hogan says indictments may hurt Trump long-term Tyler Wornell Updated: Aug 24, 2023 / 10:30 PM CDT Trending on NewsNation Thousands of veterans’ disability claims delayed, some for years Retired police sergeant who killed 3 at California bar shot his estranged wife first, officials say Ex-KGB agent: ‘No way’ Prigozhin wouldn’t have checked plane Video Icon Video BTK’s daughter Kerri Rawson says Rader is in wheelchair, ‘rotting to his core’ Video Icon Video Woman fired after TikTok rant at Calif. McDonald's Video Icon Video Nevada inmates escaped from ‘segregation cages’ moments before murder