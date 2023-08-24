Ex-Gov. Hogan: Trump indictments politically negative long term

  • Former President Donald Trump is facing four criminal indictments
  • He remains the Republican front-runner in polling
  • Ex-Gov. Larry Hogan says indictments may hurt Trump long-term

Updated:
Dan Abrams Live

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation