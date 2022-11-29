Video: Officers targeted by man hiding under mattress

(NewsNation) — *Warning: Some viewers may find the video above disturbing.*

Body camera footage from Oklahoma City police shows the moments three officers were reportedly targeted by a man hiding under a mattress with a loaded gun.

On Nov. 15, officers were notified that a man identified as Timothy Johnson, who was wanted for an out of state felony burglary warrant, was in a travel trailer. Police say they received consent to search the trailer from its owner, who told them no one was inside.

While officers searched the trailer, they lifted a mattress that covered a storage area and were met with gunfire.

The video above displays what happened from each of the three officer’s body cameras.