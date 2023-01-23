Video shows high-speed police chase for escaped inmates

(NewsNation) — Five fugitives are behind bars after a brazen escape that started at a detention center in Missouri and ended with a traffic stop and pursuit in Ohio.

Their escape, the high-speed pursuit by Ohio state troopers and their capture were all on caught on camera.

“The capture is being lauded tonight as good old-fashioned police work,” NewsNation host Dan Abrams said.

In the video above, Abrams breaks down the footage, details the background of the former escapees and explains what happened.