Media incentivizing incivility in Congress: Ex Rep. Walters

(NewsNation) — Former Republican Congresswoman Mimi Walters said Wednesday that media outlets are contributing to the decline of civil discourse among political leaders, citing two highly publicized incidents Tuesday on Capitol Hill.

One involved Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., a former mixed martial arts fighter, challenging a labor leader to a physical altercation in a Senate hearing.

The other incident featured Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., accusing former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., of elbowing him in a Capitol hallway, prompting Burchett to chase down McCarthy for a confrontation.

“The media is incentivizing these members to lose their cool and to confront their colleagues,” Walters said.

In an interview on “Dan Abrams Live,” Walters highlighted the apparent encouragement and celebration of confrontational behavior by certain media entities, suggesting that the media is not merely observing but actively fueling the discord.

Walters emphasized the responsibility of elected officials to uphold a professional standard and serve as role models for the public, especially given the influence they hold. She lamented the shift in behavior, noting that elected representatives are elected to serve the public and should conduct themselves accordingly.

Abrams pointed out that the media attention resulting from such behavior has become a powerful tool for politicians, particularly for fundraising and increasing name recognition.

“As much publicity as you can get as a member of Congress is better for you for reelection,” Walters said.

She added that social media amplifies the visibility of elected officials and intensifies the competition for attention.

Walters suggested that the recent intense congressional schedule, with members facing high-pressure situations such as leadership changes and looming government shutdowns, may have also played a role in the heightened tensions witnessed in recent weeks.

“Temperatures are rising, and they needed to have a break from each other,” Walters said.