Watch: Suspect sets up camera, livestreams attack on police

ORLANDO (NewsNation Now) — A suspect allegedly livestreamed a vicious attack on police officers in Orlando last weekend.

The Facebook livestream, which may be difficult for some to watch, shows William McClish grab a brick from behind a police car, walk up to two officers and hit one of them in the face with the brick. The other officer then takes him to the ground.

A witness attempts to help police.

“First of all, I’m sick to even believe … what I was watching,” Volusia County, Florida Sheriff Mike Chitwood said on Dan Abrams Live. “I think how lucky those officers were to escape with their lives.”

Orlando police Chief Orlando Rolón said the officer hit with the brick suffered a broken nose and other injuries to his face. The officer who took the suspect to the ground nearly had an eye gouged out and was bitten on the arm by the suspect. Both officers are expected to recover.

The chief is now calling attention to what he views as the problem of a lack of convictions allowing violent offenders to stay on the streets.

McClish had a long record, including violent crimes and drug offenses, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Our #lawenforcement officers have been the target of a second unprovoked attack in the same week. pic.twitter.com/Sd3MfHw6q5 — Chief Orlando Rolón (@OrlandoPDChief) September 25, 2021

“We should monitor our local cases,” Rolón said. “But we as society (should) also demand that individuals who meet a certain criteria not be allowed to walk out.”

Rolón broke down the numbers of arrests and convictions.

“The chief is correct,” Chitwood said. “We operate under the 80-20 rule; 80% of the crime is committed by 20% of the individuals who are released over and over and over again, to further damage our community and our officers.”

Police say McClish now faces several charges including attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a weapon.

Abrams, whose news show premiered on NewsNation Now this week, said he will regularly highlight police work and some of the incredible — and dangerous — situations officers deal with every day.

