(NewsNation) — Monday marks two weeks since Akron, Ohio, police officers fatally shot 25-year-old Jayland Walker with more than 60 bullets. The incident started with an attempted traffic stop.

The eight officers who shot at Walker are all on paid leave now per department protocol. The police union says they have been cooperating with the investigation, and the police chief says they want answers.

Authorities say Walker was unarmed at the time of the shooting, but Akron officers thought he had shot at them earlier and believed he may have been preparing to fire again.

Meanwhile, enormous controversy, attention and protests have surrounded the case. It’s not clear how many shots were fired by the officers, but Walker suffered more than 60 wounds.

Following the release of body camera footage and information in the case, many have asked what could be the explanation or defense for the officers firing 60 shots.

In the video above, attorney Lance LoRusso and lecturer Jason Nichols analyze the deadly shooting.