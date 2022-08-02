White House pressed on Al-Qaeda resurgence in Afghanistan

(NewsNation) — While the Biden administration was touting a major victory Tuesday with the killing of Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, critics were calling on the president to address a potential renewed relationship between the terrorist group and the Taliban leaders in Afghanistan.

Al-Zawahiri was killed over the weekend in a drone strike that targeted his safehouse in downtown Kabul. Administration officials suggested the Taliban tried to cover up evidence of the killing and also said the safehouse was owned by a top aide to Sirajuddin Haqqani, the interior minister in the Taliban government. If true, that could indicate the Taliban is once again working directly with the terrorist group, as they did in the days leading up to the 9-11 attacks.

Many Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, seized on that revelation to criticize President Joe Biden for the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan last year.

While the killing of a top terrorist might be a big win for Biden, Claudia Rosett said it’s also prudent to question both the timing of the attack and the president’s messaging on Afghanistan. Rossett, a foreign policy fellow at the Independent Women’s Forum, joined “Dan Abrams Live” on Tuesday to discuss the drone strike.

