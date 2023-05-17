Declare your independence! You could be on NewsNation.

For too long cable news networks have told you how to think. At NewsNation, we’re different!

We deliver unbiased, fact-based news that represents all sides. Join us and declare your independence from those other networks, and trade the bias and partisanship for balance and perspective.

Fill out the form below for a chance to appear in NewsNation’s “Declare Your Independence” ad campaign. By submitting an entry in the form below, you are giving NewsNation and Nexstar permission to reach out to you via the contact information submitted.