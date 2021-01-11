The Donlon Report

By 7pm ET, the news viewer knows the news of the day. Joe will tap into common sense point of view when it comes to the most pressing and interesting issues and stories of the day...something that seems to have been lost in the reach for right vs. left on our competitors. We will dive into everything from politics to pop culture. We are looking to appeal to an open-minded individual who wants what’s best for country, self, family and friends. And give our audience several opportunities per night to say "I didn’t know that." Let’s give them something to think about, not telling them what to think.
