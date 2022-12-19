TSA confiscates record number of guns, raises fines

(NewsNation) — With the holiday travel season in full swing, the TSA announced new measures to mitigate an increase in gun threats at airports.

TSA is raising fines after confiscating a record number of guns this year at security checkpoints across the nation.

Officers have confiscated an estimated 6,301 firearms in 2022 so far, and more than 88% of them were loaded, TSA said.

By the end of the year, TSA said it anticipates nearly a 10% increase over 2021’s record level, which was the previous record of 5,972 firearms detected.

“I applaud the work of our Transportation Security Officers who do an excellent job of preventing firearms from getting into the secure area of airports, and onboard aircraft,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in the release. “Firearms are prohibited in carry-on bags at the checkpoint and onboard aircraft. When a passenger brings a firearm to the checkpoint, this consumes significant security resources and poses a potential threat to transportation security, in addition to being very costly for the passenger.”

The skyrocketing number of firearms discovered by TSA comes just months after the administration warned passengers to check their guns before they fly.

“In order to reduce the threat of firearms at checkpoints, TSA has increased the maximum civil penalty for a firearms violation to $14,950. TSA determines the penalty amount for a violation based on the circumstances in each case,” the release stated.

It is now a $14,950 fine for passengers who do not properly check their firearms. For those with TSA precheck, their privileges will be revoked for five years for any firearm violations.

TSA said those traveling with a firearm must follow its proper packing guidance for firearms in checked baggage and declare them to their airline at check-in.

Here is a complete list of TSA penalties passengers should review before traveling.