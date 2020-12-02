Attorney Sidney Powell files lawsuit in Arizona over the 2020 election

(NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump’s former campaign attorney Sidney Powell filed a federal lawsuit in Arizona Tuesday seeking to overturn the state’s election results.

The complaint claims “massive election fraud” throughout the state and “multiple violations of the Arizona election laws” during the 2020 general election. Powell also cites affidavits of “eye witnesses” and “expert witnesses” as proof that “the entire process is so riddled with fraud, illegality, and statistical impossibility.”

A November 19, 2020 photo shows Sidney Powell speaking during a press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC. – US President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis reportedly said that Powell is not a member of the Trump legal team. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The defendants listed in the lawsuit include: Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, and Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

Powell claims the “expert witness testimony” demonstrates that “several thousands of illegal, ineligible, duplicate or purely fictitious votes must be thrown out.”

In her complaint, she wrote, “the fraud was executed by many means, but the most fundamentally troubling, insidious, and egregious ploy was the systemic adaptation of old-fashioned ‘ballot-stuffing’.”

Powell’s Arizona suit identifies election software and equipment made by Dominion and Smartmatic used in Maricopa County as the primary issue.

This is the same claim Powell has used in other suits including in Wisconsin stating: “Smartmatic and Dominion were founded by foreign oligarchs and dictators to ensure computerized ballot-stuffing and vote manipulation to whatever level was needed to make certain Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez never lost another election.”

Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Barr didn’t name Powell specifically but said: “There’s been one assertion that would be systemic fraud and that would be the claim that machines were programmed essentially to skew the election results. And the DHS and DOJ have looked into that, and so far, we haven’t seen anything to substantiate that,” Barr said.

On Monday, Arizona certified its presidential election results, confirming the win for President-elect Joe Biden in spite of efforts from President Donald Trump’s campaign to reverse the outcome of the race. Biden won Arizona by more than 10,000 votes.

Biden is the first Democrat since 1996 to win Arizona’s presidential contest.