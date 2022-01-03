‘1883’ star LaMonica Garrett on ‘tough’ legacy of black cowboys

(NewsNation Now) — Season four of the wildly popular series “Yellowstone” wrapped up on Sunday, but thankfully fans can still get their western fix in its prequel “1883.”

“1883” follows the Dutton family as they settle in Montana, and is largely set in the American frontier circa the late 1800s and currently streaming on the Paramount Network.

Among the show’s main cast is “Sons of Anarchy” and “Designated Survivor” alum LaMonica Garrett.

“It’s a prequel to Yellowstone, but it’s also a look back at the Oregon Trail through lenses that we haven’t seen before,” Garrett said, describing “1883” during an appearance on “Morning in America.”

“We’re not recreating the wheel here, it’s still a look back at the Old West,” he said. “But it’s told through the eyes of the indigenous people, of immigrants.”

It’s a “story told in ways that’s very unique,” he said.

Garrett takes on a special role in the series, playing Thomas, a Civil War veteran with the added caveat of depicting a Black cowboy.

“Watching a lot of the old television Westerns, like me and my parents did, you really didn’t see that,” he said. “To represent the rich culture of black cowboys throughout this country, present day and back in the days — it’s pretty wonderful.”

One in four cowboys back in the 1800s were black Americans, according to statistics from the Smithsonian.

“It’s a tough subject matter,” Garrett said. “But it’s beautiful in the way that it’s told.”

His role as Thomas is quickly becoming a fan favorite and often shares the stage with Sam Elliot’s character, Shea.

“We hit it off right away from cowboy camp,” Garrett said. “You find out working opposite Sam Elliot you kind of get that lump in your throat.”

“He’s one of the best people to work with. He’s caring, he’s giving, he looks out for everyone. And it’s just it’s an honor,” he continued.

