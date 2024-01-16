Coachella announces 2024 lineup

  • Headliners include Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat
  • Festival will be taking place April 12-14 and 19-21
  • Ticket presales begin at 11 a.m. Friday PT

Updated:

INDIO, CA – APRIL 13: Festivalgoers attend the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 13, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

(NewsNation) — Coachella announced its 2024 lineup with big name headliners including Lana Del Ray, Tyler, the Creator and Doja Cat.

The festival will be taking place across two weekends: April 12-14 and 19-21, in the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival announced the full lineup Tuesday on social media in a poster.

Other notable performers include a reunited No Doubt, Blur, Ice Spice, J Balvin, Peso Pluma and more. Sublime will be reuniting this year with Bradley Nowell’s son Jakob as the band’s frontman.

Presales begin at 11 a.m. Friday PT on their website.

Entertainment

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation