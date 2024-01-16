Coachella announces 2024 lineup

INDIO, CA – APRIL 13: Festivalgoers attend the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 13, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

(NewsNation) — Coachella announced its 2024 lineup with big name headliners including Lana Del Ray, Tyler, the Creator and Doja Cat.

The festival will be taking place across two weekends: April 12-14 and 19-21, in the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival announced the full lineup Tuesday on social media in a poster.

Other notable performers include a reunited No Doubt, Blur, Ice Spice, J Balvin, Peso Pluma and more. Sublime will be reuniting this year with Bradley Nowell’s son Jakob as the band’s frontman.

Presales begin at 11 a.m. Friday PT on their website.