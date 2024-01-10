21 Savage biopic portrays his infamous ICE arrest, life, career

(NewsNation) — Atlanta-based rapper 21 Savage is bringing his story to the silver screen in a new biopic about his life, career and 2019 ICE arrest.

The Grammy-winning artist brought together actor and comedian Donald Glover and Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin to show the rapper at different stages of his life in “American Dream: The 21 Savage Story.”

Glover and McLaughlin will play Savage in two different generations while “in the heat of a personal crisis,” according to a release for the trailer.

The trailer appears to focus on Savage’s immigration struggles as he raps in a deposition room between scenes of Glover and McLaughlin, depicting him getting involved in music and crime.

21 Savage ICE arrest

Savage, born She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in February 2019 during a “targeted operation” after the agency said he was a U.K. citizen who overstayed his visa.

The news came as a big shock to many fans, who assumed the rapper was from Atlanta, as he entered the rap scene talking about his rough childhood in the city’s Eastside.

As it turns out, he is a U.K. national who came to the U.S. at 7 years old before he and his family overstayed their visas, federal officials say.

Savage’s lawyer, Charles Kuck, argued the rapper “was left without legal status through no fault of his own.” According to Kuck, the rapper had applied for a U Visa, set aside for victims of a crime, and “never hid his immigration status” from officials.

Kuck added, “This is a civil law violation, and the continued detention of Mr. Abraham-Joseph serves no other purpose than to unnecessarily punish him and try to intimidate him into giving up his right to fight to remain in the United States.”

He spent 10 days in a detention center in southern Georgia before being released on bond. But his legal troubles were not over.

Continued immigration struggles

Savage’s detention inspired a swell of public support and outrage over the perceived injustice of the arrest.

Black Lives Matter led the #FREE21SAVAGE coalition in a 10-day plan to demand his release. Stars like Cardi B, Quavo and Metro Boomin supported the movement.

“I really appreciate all of the coalition coming together on my behalf to fight for me,” Savage told Forbes. “It’s rare to meet people who don’t want anything from you other than to help you.”

Savage’s immigration case lasted four years before he officially became a “lawful permanent resident” in October 2023.

“I knew I wasn’t born here,” he said. “But I didn’t know, like, what that meant as far as when I transitioned into an adult, how it was going to affect my life.”

The rapper said he wasn’t hiding the fact that he isn’t a U.S. citizen, but “I didn’t want to get deported, so I’m not going to just come out and say, ‘Hey, by the way, I wasn’t born here.’”

American Dream: The 21 Savage Story

The new movie will star Donald Glover, who goes under the moniker Childish Gambino. Glover has a long professional history with Savage, including enlisting him for backup vocals on his hit song “This is America” as well as on the subsequent “12.38.” He also appeared in Savage’s song “Monster” in 2018 before performing it with him at Lollapalooza.

Glover, his brother Stephen Glover, Jamal Olori and Fam Udeorji directed the trailer for “American Dream,” which teases brand new music by Savage.

American Dream also stars Natasha Lyonne, Jabari Banks, Victoria Pedretti, Chad Lindberg and Gail Bean.

According to Vulture, the film is expected to be released around Independence Day, but Savage announced his third solo album will be released Jan. 12.