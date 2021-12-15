(NewsNation Now) — Christmas is only 10 days away and if you’re still looking for that perfect gift, books can be perfect, personal and unforgettable. Zibby Owens is the host of the podcast “Moms Don’t Have Time to Read Books.”

Owens recently published her second anthology, “Moms Don’t have Time to Have Kids.” The book features 53 essays by 49 authors, including Morning in America’s own Adrienne Banker.

As the holidays draw near, Owens recommends these five books. Here’s what she said about them on NewsNation’s “Morning in America” on Wednesday.

“Bibliophile: Diverse Spines” by Jamise Harper and Jane Mount

“There was a “Bibliophile” original now there’s a new one – “Bibliophile: Diverse Spines” by Jane Mount and Jamise Harper, which really highlights different books by authors like Mira Jacob, Jacqueline Woodson and Eric Thomas and tells the back story and gives recommendations. It’s beautiful. It’s great for the coffee table, but it really will spark your interest and get you to investigate even more books.”

“What is a Dog?” by Chloe Shaw

“Chloe Shaw’s “What is a Dog?” is a beautiful book and it’s told in increments. Each section is about a dog from that stage of her life and it is beautiful. It starts with a very old dog needing to say goodbye and it’s a little bit of a tear-jerker, but also just so meaningful because we live our lives through pets and they really encapsulate a specific time period.”

“Signs” by Laura Lynne Jackson

“I loved the book “Signs” by Laura Lynne Jackson. She can connect anyone. She’s a medium. She’s someone who in this talks about how if you pick a sign, let’s say oranges, to represent somebody you’ve loved and lost you will then start seeing them everywhere. And this has been a huge comfort to my family and me personally.”

“Walter Does His Best” by Eva Pilgrim, illustrated by Jessica Gibson

“Eva Pilgrim’s “Walter Does His Best” is my pick for kids because this shows resilience…Walter is a dog who’s always misbehaving and getting into all sorts of antics around New York City and everyone is rolling their eyes but he’s really trying hard and he just can’t seem to get it right. So for anybody who feels that way or has a child who might feel that way sometimes this is a really great book for that.”

“The Win-Win Diet: How to be Plant-Based and Still Eat What You Love” by Julie Wilcox

“I think was all could use a little bit of a reset. This is coming out in the new year and it’s destined for every shelf for anybody who wants to eat a lot of plants and feel good and feel healthy.”