83% of Americans satisfied with their personal life: report

(NewsNation) — At least 83% of Americans are satisfied with their personal life, according to a new Gallup report.

According to the report, between 81% and 90% of U.S. adults are either “very” or “somewhat” satisfied with their family life, current housing, education, job, community and personal health.

Meanwhile, 71% to 77% express the same degree of satisfaction with the amount of leisure time they have, their standard of living and their household income, the report found.

Americans’ satisfaction with their overall personal life has ranged from 73% to 90% in Gallup’s periodic measures since 1979. A record high was measured in 2020, two months before the coronavirus pandemic; however, the reading fell to 82% in 2021 but slightly increased to 85% in 2022, Gallup reported.

The personal satisfaction low point came in the summer of 1979 amid the energy crisis. Personal satisfaction was also below 80% during challenging economic times in the early 1980s, early 1990s and the years after the Great Recession, Gallup reported.

Gallup also measured degrees of satisfaction with nine specific life aspects: family life, current housing, education, community as a place to live, leisure time, personal health, household income, employment and standard of living, all the things you can buy and do.

The report found high satisfaction with the remaining four life elements:

leisure time they have: 43%

personal health: 41%

standard of living: 37%

household income: 30%

Taking the percentages who are “somewhat satisfied” into account, no fewer than 71% of Americans are satisfied with any of these aspects, Gallup reported.