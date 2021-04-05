Aaron Rodgers to guest host ‘Jeopardy!’

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will guest host ‘Jeopardy!’ episodes starting Monday.
“Other than the Super Bowl, this is the honor of a lifetime,” Rogers said in a promo for the shows that run through April 16th.
Rodgers, a three-time NFL MVP, is a former “Celebrity Jeopardy!” champion.
Rodgers is among a series of guest hosts filling in for the late Alex Trebek.
Trebek, the face of the show for 36 years, died from pancreatic cancer Nov. 8.
As part of each guest host’s appearance, the show has been making donations to their charity of choice. The amount matches the total dollar amount won by contestants during their run.
The Pro Bowler chose to have the money donated to the Aaron Rodgers Small-Business COVID-19 relief fund at North Valley Community Foundation.