Aaron Rodgers to guest host ‘Jeopardy!’

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – FEBRUARY 03: NFL Player Aaron Rodgers attends the NFL Honors at University of Minnesota on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will guest host ‘Jeopardy!’ episodes starting Monday.

“Other than the Super Bowl, this is the honor of a lifetime,” Rogers said in a promo for the shows that run through April 16th.

Rodgers, a three-time NFL MVP, is a former “Celebrity Jeopardy!” champion.

He's a 3-time NFL MVP, a Celebrity Jeopardy! Champ, and on Monday he takes over the Jeopardy! lectern! Tune in April 5 as Aaron Rodgers takes center stage. pic.twitter.com/5GPup20OSl — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) April 3, 2021

Rodgers is among a series of guest hosts filling in for the late Alex Trebek.

Trebek, the face of the show for 36 years, died from pancreatic cancer Nov. 8.

As part of each guest host’s appearance, the show has been making donations to their charity of choice. The amount matches the total dollar amount won by contestants during their run.

The Pro Bowler chose to have the money donated to the Aaron Rodgers Small-Business COVID-19 relief fund at North Valley Community Foundation.