Abrams announces return of ‘Live PD’ under a new name

(NewsNation) — Fans of “Live PD” can rejoice … the popular TV show, which followed police officers around on their patrol beats live, is returning to television under a new name and on a new network.

NewsNation’s Dan Abrams, who hosted “Live PD” during its run on A&E, announced Wednesday that he will be hosting and executive producing a new version of the show, “On Patrol: Live,” on Reelz.

“So first I want to say ‘thank you’ to Live PD Nation,” Abrams said. “I know this wait was long but we needed the right platform to make this show what it should be. You never gave up the faith and neither did I. As many of you know, I had been advocating for the show to return since the day it went off the air.”

“Live PD” was pulled off the air by A&E in wake of the death of Minnesota man George Floyd at the hands of police Officer Derek Chauvin. When A&E canceled the show, they called it “a critical time in our nation’s history.”

The show itself was also broiled in controversy at the time, as it became known that “Live PD” filmed, then destroyed, footage of a man dying in police custody in 2019. At the time, producers said they regretted the action and that it was standard practice to destroy footage when an investigation was complete.

But now, Abrams will once again host an iteration of the live cop show, along with frequent contributor to “Live PD” and NewsNation’s “Dan Abrams Live,” Sean “Sticks” Larkin.

Larkin said the return of the show has been “a long time coming.”

“Everybody always wanted to know, ‘When is the show coming back?'” Larkin said Wednesday on “Dan Abrams Live.” “We have consistently said we believe a show like it, very similar to it, if not the original, will be back and I am so happy we’re able to talk about it here today.”

The new show will feature new police departments and a segment where citizens ride along with officers on their patrols, Abrams said.

“Well, it’s not the same exact show but we will still be live in multiple departments watching the work police officers do every day,” Abrams said. “And the mission will be the same … and again I want to say from the bottom of my heart: Thank you to all of you. We did it!”