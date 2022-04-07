Chris Rock and Will Smith are seen onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) ⁠— The Board of Governors for the Academy of Motion Pictures, Arts and Sciences has moved up the date for the meeting to discuss consequences for actor Will Smith.

Will Smith resigned from the Academy last Friday, negating the two-week response period that was required after he slapped comedian Chris Rock in the face at the Oscars. As a result, the meeting will now take place Friday.

The infamous slap happened after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, making a reference to the 1997 film “G.I. Jane,” in which actress Demi Moore shaved her head. Pinkett Smith has alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss.

Fallout from the slap was immediate, and now, it’s taken a salacious turn.

The Smiths’ lifestyle has made headlines since they got married in 1997. Two years ago, more eyes were on the Smiths when Will and Jada Pinkett acknowledged the latter had an affair with 29-year-old musician August Alsina.

Alsina, an R&B artist, just released new music, including a song that hints at the trysts, and there’s word of a six-figure book deal detailing what happened.

This book deal comes amid renewed interest in a Will Smith memoir that came out last November.

“Will” has been moving back up book charts since he hit Chris Rock.

“Controversy sells, and familiarity sells and notoriety sells,” said Michael Levine, a media expert and image consultant. “There’s nothing that can be taken from that data point that should indicate this not a deeply serious, tragic, life-altering mistake.”

Smith’s memoir details his troubled relationship with an abusive father and outlines his expansive career as a successful rapper and actor for more than three decades. It’s a career that now includes an Academy Award for best actor — which Smith won right after slapping Rock.

Levine predicts much more damage control ahead.

But for now, Smith is waiting for a decision by the Academy Board of Governors on possible sanctions, which could include a ban from future attendance at the Academy Awards, perhaps permanently. Should Smith be banned, he would not be able to present the best actress category at the Oscars next year, which is traditionally part of the victory lap after winning Best Actor.

“If they don’t act very forcefully here, what might next years Oscar’s look like?” Levine asked.