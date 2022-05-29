Actor Bo Hopkins dies at 80

Entertainment

Posted: | Updated:

HOLLYWOOD, CA – APRIL 10: Actor Bo Hopkins attends TCM Classic Film Festival opening night gala of “Oklahoma!” at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on April 10, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Buchan/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — American actor Bo Hopkins, best known for his roles in “Wild Bunch” and “American Graffiti,” died Friday at 80. According to Deadline, Hopkins died of a heart attack.

“It is with great sadness that we announce that Bo has passed away,” a statement on his website confirmed his death, “Bo loved hearing from his fans from around the world and although he was unable to respond to every email over the last few years, he appreciated hearing from each and every one of you.”

During his career, he appeared in more than 100 films and television roles. Originally born William Hopkins, he picked up the nickname “Bo” from a character he played in the film “Bus Stop.”

© 1998 - 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNation

Elections 2022

More Elections 2022