US actor Leslie Jordan arrives for the White House Correspondents Association gala at the Washington Hilton Hotel in Washington, DC, on April 30, 2022. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Comedian and actor Leslie Jordan has died after a car crash in Hollywood on Monday morning, according to the Los Angeles Times. He was 67 years old.

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” Jordan’s agent, David Shaul of the BRS/Gage talent agency, said in an email to NewsNation. “Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”

Jordan was famous for “American Horror Story” and his Emmy-award winning role as Beverley Leslie in the TV sitcom “Will & Grace,” but also found recent success as a viral social media sensation.

During the pandemic, Jordan posted daily videos showing a range of humorous activities while quarantined near his hometown in Tennessee.

“He provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of it’s most difficult times,” Shaul added. “What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being.”

Jordan was behind the wheel of a BMW when he crashed into the side of a building, sources told the LA Times. It was not clear whether Jordan died as a result of the crash or suffered a medical emergency beforehand.