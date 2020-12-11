Actor, wrestler Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister dead at 62

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Tommy “Tiny” Lister, a former wrestler who was known for his Deebo character in the “Friday” films, has died. He was 62.

Lister’s manager, Cindy Cowan, said Lister was found unconscious in his home in Marina Del Rey, California, on Thursday afternoon. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cowan said Lister was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this year. She said the actor overcame the virus, but he became sick about a week ago and recently had trouble breathing.

The cause of death has not been released, and the coroner’s office is investigating.

Lister has starred in more than 250 films. He is most recognized for his role as Deebo in the 1995 comedy “Friday” and as the first Black president in the 1997 film “The Fifth Element.”

His IMDB biography sums up his on-screen persona:

“If you ever want a 6′ 5”, musclebound, broad-shouldered, shaved-head actor to play a terrifying bodyguard, a soldier of fortune or a fearsome gangster, then Tommy “Tiny” Lister Jr. is the man you want.”

Prior to his acting career, Lister was also a WWE wrestler known as “Zeus.”

His “Friday” co-star Ice Cube reacted on Instagram.

RIP Tiny “Deebo” Lister. America’s favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off camera. Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already. ICE CUBE

