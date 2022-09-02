Actress Jane Fonda announces she has cancer

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 23: Jane Fonda attends the Los Angeles Special FYC Event For Netflix’s “Grace And Frankie” at NeueHouse Los Angeles on April 23, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images,)

(NewsNation) — Actress Jane Fonda, 84, announced on Instagram Friday she has non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and has begun chemotherapy.

“This is a very treatable cancer,” Fonda wrote. “80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky.”

She will undergo chemo for six months, according to her post. She said she is handling treatment “quite well.”

Fonda went on to say she is very privileged to have access to health insurance and reminded people at the end of her post that midterm elections are coming in November.