Alec Baldwin charges downgraded

This aerial photo shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

(NewsNation) — Prosecutors have downgraded charges against Alec Baldwin in connection with a shooting death on the set of his movie “Rust.”

Prosecutors announced on Monday they had dropped a firearms enhancement, which would have significantly increased possible prison time for Baldwin.

In a statement, New Mexico first judicial district attorney spokesperson Heather Brewer said the decision was made to avoid more litigation from Baldwin.

“In order to avoid further litigious distractions by Mr. Baldwin and his attorneys, the District Attorney and the special prosecutor have removed the firearm enhancement to the involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of Halyna Hutchins on the “Rust” film set. The prosecution’s priority is securing justice, not securing billable hours for big-city attorneys,” the statement read.

Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed were both charged with manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Hutchins on set. During a rehearsal, Baldwin pointed a revolver at Hutchins and director Joel Souza and pulled the trigger.

The gun, which was not required to be fired in the scene, had been loaded with live ammunition and Hutchins was killed. Souza was also injured after the round passed through Hutchins and hit him.

In a probable cause document, prosecutors detailed a lack of training along with failure to follow industry-standard safety procedures on set. Those included Baldwin’s failure to attend mandatory firearms training, guns being left unattended on set and a failure by crew members to perform two safety checks that would prove a gun was unloaded before using it on set.

Baldwin previously claimed the firearms charge was unconstitutional because it was based on a New Mexico law that passed after the shooting occurred.

The version of the charge in effect at the time of the shooting only allowed for a firearms enhancement if a gun was “brandished” during a felony, while the newer version could apply if a gun was discharged during the commission of a noncapital felony.

If the firearms charge had been proven, it would have meant a mandatory five-year jail sentence for Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed.

Baldwin has said he will fight the charges against him. Without the firearms enhancement, he could face up to 18 months in jail if found guilty. His first court appearance is set for the end of February.