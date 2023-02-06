All 18 EGOT winners in award history

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Viola Davis speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Hollywood is filled with talented entertainers, filmmakers and composers, but only a few have secured the EGOT title. The exclusive group is composed of those who’ve won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

Actress Viola Davis was the most recent person to achieve EGOT status. The actor won a Grammy Award Sunday for best audiobook, narration and storytelling recording for her memoir “Finding Me.”

Davis is the third Black woman to earn this title and the 18th person in history.

She has a 2015 Emmy for the TV series “How To Get Away with Murder,” won an Academy Award for best supporting actress in 2017 for her role in 2016’s “Fences” and has two Tony awards for “Fences” and “King Hedley II.”

Here’s a full list of every composer, musician, actor and director to attain the title of EGOT.

FILE – Jennifer Hudson arrives at the 75th annual Tony Awards on June 12, 2022, in New York. Hudson will host a new talk show,“The Jennifer Hudson Show,” starting Monday. She is among the newcomers jumping into the void left by the departure of long-running shows hosted by Ellen DeGeneres, Wendy Williams and Maury Povich. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

1. Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson is the first American Idol alum to reach EGOT status. In 2022, she took home a Tony Award for her role as a co-producer of Broadway’s A Strange Loop. In 2007, she won an Oscar for best supporting actress in Dreamgirls. She has also received two Grammys, one for best R&B album in 2009, and another for best musical theater album for The Color Purple in 2017. She’s also won a Daytime Emmy for an animated short called Baby Yaga.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – MAY 19: Composer Alan Menken participates in the U.S. press conference for “Aladdin”, in Los Angeles, CA on May 19, 2019. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

2. Alan Menken

Alan Menken received eight Academy Award wins including Oscars for The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin. He’s received 11 Grammy awards and a Tony Award for best original score for Newsies, and an Emmy Award for outstanding original song in a children’s, young adult or animated program for Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure.

John Legend poses for a portrait on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in West Hollywood, Calif., to promote his latest double album “Legend.” (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

3. John Legend

John Legend completed his EGOT collection in 2018 by becoming the first African American man ever to snag all four awards. That year he took home the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special for Jesus Christ Superstar. In addition to his 12 Grammy Awards, including his 2006 win for best new artist, Legend added an Oscar to his resume in 2015 for his song “Glory” which was featured in the movie Selma, and a Tony in 2017 for best revival of a play for Jitney.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 04: Sir Tim Rice (l) shares a joke with David Gower on stage during the Sports Book Awards at Lord’s Cricket Ground on June 04, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images for Sports Book Awards)

4. Tim Rice

Songwriter Tim Rice earned three Academy Awards for best original song, including “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King and “A Whole New World” from Aladdin. He’s also been awarded five Grammys, one Emmy for his work as a producer on Jesus Christ Superstar and two Tony Awards for Evita.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 04: Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber (L) and Lin-Manuel Miranda perform during the Platinum Party At The Palace at Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Alastair Grant – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

5. Andrew Lloyd Webber

Andrew Lloyd Webber shares a few of his wins with fellow EGGOT winner Tim Rice, who he collaborated with on Evita. The title earned Webber his 1980 Grammy, 1980 Tony, and 1997 Oscar. Webber has two additional Grammys as well as a Grammy Legend award and a Tony. His most recent trophy, the Emmy, came from his position as a producer on the live, televised Jesus Christ Superstar starring John legend. He was also knighted by the Queen in 1992, which technically makes him Sir EGOT.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 04: Academy Award winner Robert Lopez poses with award for Best Original Song ‘Remember Me’ for ‘Coco’ at the 90th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

6. Robert Lopez

Robert Lopez is the first Filipino and Asian to become and EGOT winner. In 2014, he won his first Oscar for best original song for Frozen‘s “Let It Go,” the then-39-year-old was the youngest person ever to earn all four awards. His contribution to the children’s show Wonder Pets has received two Daytime Emmys, while he received a Grammy in 2012 for The Book of Mormon and another two in 2015 for Frozen. He has also run an impressive streak at the Tonys, taking home best original score awards in 2004 for Avenue Q and in 2011 for The Book of Mormon.

FILE – Scott Rudin arrives at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Jan. 16, 2011. Rudin, one of the most successful and powerful producers, with a heap of Oscars and Tonys to show for it, has long been known for his torturous treatment of an ever-churning parade of assistants. Such behavior has long been engrained — and sometimes even celebrated — in show business. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

7. Scott Rudin

Before Rudin became the first person to earn the four prestigious awards for producing. He’s received a total of 21 awards, which include an Oscar for best picture for No Country for Old Men, an Emmy for outstanding children’s program for He Makes Me Feel Like Dancin’ and a Grammy for best musical theater album for The Book of Mormon: Original Broadway Cast Recording. He also took home 18 Tony Awards for his production work on titles like Death of a Salesman, A Raisin in the Sun and The Humans.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Whoopi Goldberg attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

8. Whoppi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg was the first African American to ever join the EGOT ranks. She won a Grammy for best comedy recording in 1985. In 1990, she took home a best supporting actress Oscar for Ghost. In 2002, she earned a Daytime Emmy for Beyond Tara: The Extraordinary Life of Hattie McDaniel as well as a Tony as co-producer of the best musical-winning Thoroughly Modern Millie.

CULVER CITY, CA – JUNE 10: Honoree Mike Nichols speaks onstage during the 38th AFI Life Achievement Award honoring Mike Nichols held at Sony Pictures Studios on June 10, 2010 in Culver City, California. The AFI Life Achievement Award tribute to Mike Nichols will premiere on TV Land on Saturday, June 25 at 9PM ET/PST. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI)

9. Mike Nichols

In 1961, Mike Nichols won best comedy performance Grammy for An Evening With Mike Nichols And Elaine May, but his ensuing awards would come courtesy of his skill as a director. Of his nine Tony awards, eight of them would come for best direction. By 1967, he’d earned an Oscar for best director on The Graduate. In 2001, he won his first of four Emmys for his work on Wit.

FILE – In this May 17, 2017 file photo, Mel Brooks attends the premiere of “If You’re Not In The Obit, Eat Breakfast” in Beverly Hills, Calif. Forty years after the release of his beloved “History of the World, Part I,” Mel Brook has a sequel in the works. The 95-year-old show business giant has a deal with Hulu for an eight-part sequel, titled, of course, “History of the World, Part II.” (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

10. Mel Brooks

Mel Brooks won four Emmy Awards: one for best writing in variety for The Sid Caesar Show and three for best guest actor in a comedy for Mad About You. Then, snagged an Oscar for best original screenplay for The Producers and three Grammys for best spoken comedy album for The 2000 Year Old Man in the Year 2000), best long-form music video for Recording the Producers—A Musical Romp with Mel Brooks and Best Musical Show Album for The Producer. He won his first Tony Awards for best musical, original score and book of a musical for The Producers.

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 30: Composer Jonathan Tunick, nominee for Best Orchestrations for “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder,” attends the 2014 Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Reception at the Paramount Hotel on April 30, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

11. Jonathan Tunick

In 1997, Jonathan Tunik became an EGOT winner after earning a Tony Award for best orchestrations for the play Titanic. He’s also won a Grammy Award for best instrumental arrangement for “No One Is Alone,” an Emmy Award for outstanding achievement in musical direction for Night of 100 Stars and an Academy Award for original song score and its adaptation or adaptation score for A Little Night Music.

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 18: Composer Marvin Hamlisch attends a Society of Composers & Lyricists/ASCAP Q&A prior to a screening of “The Informant!” at the Linwood Dunn Theater on November 18, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

12. Marvin Hamlisch

Like Richard Rodgers, this famous composer accomplished the rare feat by winning all four EGOT awards and a Pulitzer Prize, making Marvin Hamlisch the second PEGOT winner.

Marvin Hamlisch received four Emmys, including two for his work on Barbra: The Concert, one for AFI’s 100 Years…100 Movies and another for Barbra Streisand: Timeless. Hamlisch then received four Grammys in 1975, winning for best new artist, song of the year (“The Way We Were”), best album of the original score (The Way We Were) and best pop instrumental performance (“The Entertainer”). He also has three Oscar wins under his belt, including best song for “The Way We Were,” and a Tony for best musical score (A Chorus Line).

Belgian-born actress Audrey Hepburn (1929 – 1993) wearing a white satin evening gown and long gloves. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

13. Audrey Hepburn

In 1953, Audrey Hepburn scored an Academy Award for best actress for Roman Holiday. The following year, she won a Tony for best actress in the play Ondine. The actress has won an Emmy for outstanding individual achievement — informational programming for her docuseries, Gardens of the World with Audrey Hepburn. She also won a Grammy for best spoken word album for children for Audrey Hepburn’s Enchanted Tales.

English actor John Gielgud (1904 – 2000) with a glass of wine celebrating his 80th birthday with friends at the Old Vic, London, UK, 14th April 1984. (Photo by Rogers/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

14. John Gielgud

John Gielgud won an Emmy for best actor in a miniseries or special for Summer’s Lease, a Grammy for best spoken word album for Ages of Man and an Oscar for best supporting actor for Arthur. He also scored two Tonys, one for outstanding foreign company for The Importance of Being Earnest and best director of a drama for Big Fish, Little Fish.

Rita Moreno arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

15. Rita Moreno

Rita Moreno received Emmys for best supporting actress, variety or music for The Muppet Show and best lead actress for a single appearance in a comedy or drama for The Rockford Files. She also won a Grammy for best recording for children for The Electric Company, an Oscar for best supporting actress for West Side Story and a Tony for best supporting actress in a play for The Ritz.

American actress Helen Hayes (1900 – 1993) at her home near New York, USA, circa 1935. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

16. Helen Hayes

Helen Hayes was the first woman to achieve EGOT status and win the Triple Crown of Acting (when an actor wins an Oscar, Emmy and Tony). She won an Emmy for best actress for Schlitz Playhouse of Stars: Not a Chance, a Grammy for best spoken word recording for Great American Documents and one Oscar for best actress for The Sin of Madelon Claudet and one for best supporting actress for Airport. She earned two Tony Awards for best actress in a drama—one for Happy Birthday and one for Time Remembered.

American composer Richard Rodgers (1902 – 1979) smiles and holds a musical score while in rehearsal for the musical, ‘The Boys From Syracuse,’ written with lyricist Lorenz Hart, London, England, circa 1965. (Photo by Express Newspapers/Getty Images)

17. Richard Rodgers

Richard Rodgers made history as the first person to achieve EGOT status. His accolades include an Emmy for outstanding achievement in original music composed for Winston Churchill: The Valiant Years, an Oscar for best song for “It Might as Well Be Spring” and two Grammys for The Sound of Music and No Strings. He received five Tony wins, including three for South Pacific, one for The King and I and one for No Strings. He’s also the first of two people to win these awards and a Pulitzer Prize, making him a PEGOT winner.