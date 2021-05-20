Angelina Jolie gets covered in a swarm of bees to support female beekeepers on ‘World Bee Day’

(NewsNation Now) — Superstar actress Angelina Jolie posed for a stinging new portrait to promote bee conservation efforts and support female beekeepers on “World Bee Day” Thursday.

Jolie wore a sustainable dress as a swarm of bees crawled on her face and body for the portrait and exclusive interview in National Geographic which promotes bee conservation and a new global program to empower women beekeepers.

As part of her humanitarian work with the UN, Jolie is involved with the UNESCO program which aims to train 50 women to establish their own beekeeping operations and build 2,500 hives by 2025, according to a press release.

“With so much we are worried about around the world and so many people feeling overwhelmed with bad news and the reality of what is collapsing and what is happening, this is one [issue] that we can manage,” Jolie said in the statement.

National Geographic photographer Dan Winters said he was inspired by the iconic 1981 Richard Avedon portrait “The Beekeeper” and used the same pheromone the photographer and entomologist formulated exactly 40 years earlier,