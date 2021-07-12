Anthony Bourdain documentary promises ‘unflinching’ look at life and impact of the celebrity chef

This image released by Focus Features shows Anthony Bourdain in Morgan Neville’s documentary “Roadrunner.” The film will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on Friday, June 11, 2021. (Focus Features via AP)

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — Several years after his death, a new documentary is adding context to the final days of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain’s life.

“Roadrunner” takes audiences through Bourdain’s cooking journey as a young chef to his final days filming episodes of “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JULY 16: Host Anthony Bourdain attends the panel discussion for “Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations” during the Discovery Networks’ Travel Channel presentation at the 2005 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 16, 2005 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Bourdain’s cooking shows, ” Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations” and “Parts Unknown,” helped the chef gain notoriety for his cooking and adventurous spirit. The shows received multiple awards and helped make Bourdain a household name.

The documentary, directed by Academy Award-winning director Morgan Neville, “Roadrunner” begins by documenting Bourdain’s early successes as a chef and author before he began documenting his food adventures for television. Using behind the scenes footage and interviews with friends, culinary colleagues and television production team, the film then shares how he became a household name.

In the film’s official synopsis, it describes, “chef, writer, adventurer, provocateur: Anthony Bourdain lived his life unabashedly.” The documentary is described as an “unflinching look” at the chef’s life and death.

Bourdain took his own life at the age of 61 while filming “Parts Unknown” in Paris.

“Roadrunner” premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival July 11 before it begins its theatrical run July 16. It will also air on CNN and HBO Max later this year.