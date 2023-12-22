Charlie Sheen’s neighbor arrested after being accused of assaulting actor in Malibu home

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 03: Actor Charlie Sheen attends the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association’s Beastly Ball 2023 at the Los Angeles Zoo on June 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charlie Sheen’s neighbor was arrested after being accused of assaulting the actor in a Malibu, California, home this week, authorities said.

Electra Schrock was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Friday. She was also taken into custody for force likely to create bodily injury and burglary.

Authorities arrived at the residence Wednesday afternoon after receiving a battery-disturbance call.

Schrock, 47, was expected to appear in court Friday.

Representatives for Sheen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sheen, 58, is known for his role on “Two and a Half Men.” He starred in films including “Wall Street,” “The Three Musketeers” and “Major League.”