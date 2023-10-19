Arraignment delayed 2 more weeks for man accused of killing Tupac Shakur

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The arraignment for a man charged in the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur was delayed another two weeks during a Thursday morning court appearance.

Attorney Ross Goodman, who was representing Duane “Keffe D” Davis asked Clark County District Judge Tierra Jones for a two-week continuance and it was granted. The judge asked Goodman if he was Davis’ lawyer and Goodman said “I’m not going to confirm that today.”

“We got to get this case moving, understand,” Judge Jones said to Goodman.

Davis first appeared in court a few weeks ago but didn’t have a lawyer present in the courtroom so his arraignment was postponed. After the appearance, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson told reporters Davis was consulting with California attorney Edi Faal. 8 News Now Investigators learned Faal was helping Davis with retaining counsel.

Goodman told the Associated Press he would be appearing in Davis’ defense Thursday against the accusations that Davis orchestrated the drive-by killing of Shakur. Goodman is the son of Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn and her husband former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman, who is also a lawyer and well-known for his cases representing mobsters.

Nearly three decades after the murder of Shakur, Davis, 60, a self-described gang member was arrested at his home in Henderson in September after a grand jury indicted him for murder with the use of a deadly weapon. His arraignment is now scheduled for Nov. 2, 2023