‘Arrested Development’ and ‘Archer’ Star, Jessica Walter Dies at 80

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 17: Jessica Walter attends the premiere of Netflix’s ‘Arrested Development’ Season 5 at Netflix FYSee Theater on May 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — Jessica Walter, the actress best known for her role in the TV series “Arrested Development” and “Archer” star has died. She was 80.

A representative confirmed to NewsNation that Walter died in her sleep.

Walter’s daughter, Brooke Bowman, said in a statement to Deadline:

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica. A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on-screen and off. While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class, and overall joie de vivre.”

The actor died in her sleep at home in New York City on Wednesday.