Astroworld medical plan questioned after crowd surge left 8 dead

Videos and pictures in this story are graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.

HOUSTON (NewsNation Now) — The medical plan for the Astroworld music festival is being questioned after a crowd surge during a Travis Scott performance left eight dead and injured hundreds of others.

Hundreds of people were treated for injuries on-site and at least 13 were hospitalized. They included a 9-year-old boy who attended the festival with his father but became separated as the crowd became dangerously packed, according to family members.

Festival organizers had contracted with New York-based ParaDocs to handle all medical services at the festival. A plan the company submitted to local officials ahead of the festival said it estimated 70,000 attendees — more than the actual number of concertgoers — and planned for a daily staff of more than 80 emergency medics, doctors, registered nurses and supervisors.

This means there would be roughly eight or nine medical professionals for every 7,000 concertgoers. The medical professionals were supposed to be certified and/or licensed but that is being questioned after NewsNation found out that security was not.

A security officer told NewsNation that he was hired by text message and did not feel “prepared” to work the concert that night. Jackson Bush said he and his uncle showed up for the security job with no background checks and that security personnel would be paid $17 per hour through Cash App.

ParaDocs said in a statement Tuesday the company had been “prepared for the size of the venue and the expected audience with a trained team of medics and EMT” and that it was cooperating with investigators.

Astroworld’s event operations and emergency medical response protocols filed with Harris County and obtained by NewsNation states, “The potential for multiple alcohol/drug related incidents, possible evacuation needs, and the ever-present threat of a mass casualty situation are identified as key concerns.”

There was no mention of crowd surges in the emergency medical plan. Authorities have said part of their investigation will include reviewing whether the concert promoter and others behind the festival adhered to the plans submitted.

Houston police, along with the fire department, played a key role in safety measures at the sold-out show that drew 50,000 people. The union head of the Houston Fire Department pushed back Tuesday, saying firefighters did not have a presence inside the festival and were not given radios to communicate directly with organizers.

Marty Lancton, president of the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association, said firefighters had asked festival organizers for a radio so they could be in direct contact with each other. Lancton said firefighters were given a list of cellphone numbers to call during an emergency.

“We don’t use cellphones for emergencies. We use radios. We need direct contact because as situations unfold, seconds matter,” Lancton said.

He said a group of four firefighters were stationed inside a mobile command van in a nearby parking lot starting at 7 a.m. on Friday. Without direct communication with the festival organizers, the firefighters inside the van monitored six different radio frequencies to keep tabs on what was going on, he said.

You can read the Astroworld 2021 medical plan below: