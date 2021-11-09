Astroworld tragedy: Could Travis Scott face charges?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Travis Scott attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS)

HOUSTON (NewsNation Now) — A law professor at the University of Houston says it is not clear if rapper Travis Scott had a “legal obligation to act” when a crowd surge happened at his concert, killing eight and leaving hundreds injured.

“Since he didn’t injure anyone, we’re talking about liability based on his not doing something,” professor Sandra Guerra Thompson said.

At the height of the deadly crowd surge, Scott briefly mentioned fans needing help, but he kept performing for nearly 40 minutes.

The artist received swift blowback from fans who pointed out how other performers have handled emergencies, including the Foo Fighters and Lincoln Park.

Thompson thinks Live Nation will ultimately take the brunt of legal ramifications.

Tony Buzbee is one of the lawyers suing show organizers. His clients, the Acostas, lost their son, Axel. They claim the concert was doomed from the start.

“Does that look organized, well run?” Buzbee asked. “Does that look like somebody took the time, effort, energy to properly plan a concert to keep the individuals who pay their money and attend safe? Or does that look like utter chaos?”

If criminal charges are filed, Thompson says they could range from assault to negligent homicide, and possibly even manslaughter.

Thompson also predicts some of Scott’s endorsement deals with companies including McDonald’s and Nike are on the line, saying that a lot of those companies are having internal moral and legal conversations about how to move forward with the rapper or whether to cut ties with him.