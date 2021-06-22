Avril Lavigne pays tribute to all the ‘Sk8ter bois and girls’ in TikTok debut

CALIFORNIA (NewsNation Now) — Avril Lavigne skated her way into TikTok infamy with her first video, thanks to the help of a famous “Sk8er Boi.”

The Canadian singer started her video lip syncing to her well-known song “Sk8er Boi.” Legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk then shreds down a halfpipe while the song’s chorus continues.

The song is one of Lavigne’s most well-known tracks along with others like “Complicated.”

The Grammy-nominated artist paused her music career after being diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2015, before returning with her sixth album “Head Above Water” in 2019.

Hawk is one of the most well known professional skaters in the world with his nearly 75 skateboarding competition titles.

Lavigne attempted to ride the halfpipe herself in a video which Hawk captioned “Sk8er Boi singer learns skating move from old Sk8ter man.”