Barbra Streisand: I called Tim Cook about Siri mispronouncing name

Judy Kurtz, The Hill

Updated:

(The Hill) — Barbra Streisand says after discovering that the iPhone’s Siri was mispronouncing her name, she went straight to the top with her concerns.

“I said my name isn’t with a ‘z’ — it’s Streisand, like sand on the beach,” the legendary singer said in a Sunday interview with the BBC after learning that Apple devices weren’t reading the name correctly.

“Now, how simple can you get? Sand on the beach,” the 81-year-old “Funny Girl” star repeated.

“I decided, how do I change this?” the performer wondered aloud while promoting her new memoir “My Name is Barbra.”

“I like solving problems,” Streisand continued.

“I figured I better call… the head of Apple, [CEO] Tim Cook,” she said.

“And he had Siri change the pronunciation of my name to be correct,” Streisand said with a grin.

“That’s one perk of fame,” she contended.

The BBC’s Mark Savage asked Siri a question about Streisand to test its delivery, and the politically active entertainer cheered in approval when the Apple’s digital assistant gave the beach-rhyming pronunciation.

“Isn’t it right?” she exclaimed, before shouting, “Woo!”

Entertainment

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation