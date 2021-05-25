Beniffer 2.0? Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spotted together in Miami

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — One of Hollywood’s most famous couples appears to be making a comeback.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back in the spotlight after the two were recently spotted together during a trip to Montana. Now it appears they’ve traded the cold for a little fun in the sun after the couple was photographed in Miami over the weekend.

After being on-again-off-again, Lopez confirmed her breakup from former baseball star Alex Rodriguez in April. Now it appears she’s moving on.

“And then after their second trip, I think people are like ‘Oh wow, it’s getting serious,’ so the frenzy is just reaching its fever pitch,” said Caralynn Lippo, an entertainment editor at Insider.

Jen and Ben first began dating after crossing paths while filming “Gigli” in 2002. The two enjoyed a lavish engagement, with Affleck reportedly spending $2.5 million on Lopez’s pink engagement ring.

But, they called off the wedding just days before the ceremony.

Keeping a potential reunion quiet may be hard to do these days, but according to Lippo, it appears fans are in favor of Bennifer 2.0.

“People are very happy and I believe a good portion of it has to do with that nostalgia factor, you know like people really love the nostalgia,” said Lippo.