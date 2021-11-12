FILE – In this Feb. 15, 2015 file photo, Betty White attends the SNL 40th Anniversary Special at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. White will be honored with this year’s lifetime achievement award next month at the 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards. The Daytime Emmys air April 26 on the Pop network. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One of America’s most beloved actresses is getting ready to celebrate her 100th birthday – and a company is looking to pay someone $1,000 to binge some of her best work in honor of the centennial celebration.

Betty White, whose career has spanned more than eight decades, will turn 100 on Jan. 17, 2022.

Between her roles of Sue Ann Nivens on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and Rose Nylund on “The Golden Girls,” as well as appearances on shows like “Saturday Night Live” and movies like “The Proposal,” White has earned the hearts of millions of fans across the world.

In honor of White’s upcoming milestone birthday, Choice Mutual Insurance Agency is looking for one fan to watch 10 hours of the actress’ best work. The lucky fan will earn $1,000.

“We’re looking for someone who adores Betty White,” the company said. “This candidate is probably already planning to binge 10 hours of her classics, but now they get paid to do it!”

According to the posting for the dream job, the fan who is chosen will have 24 hours to watch 10 hours of White’s film and TV appearances. The content will be pre-selected.

The winning person will have to document their Betty White binge-watching experience on social media as they watch, “so friends and family can celebrate alongside you!”

The company is already accepting applications online. Applicants have to be at least 18 years old and be a United States resident. The application includes questions like “What is your favorite Betty White role?” and “Tell us why you think Betty White is a TV/Film icon.” For bonus points, applicants can also link to a video explaining why they love Betty White.

In addition to earning $1,000, the winning applicant will also get a DVD player and a “curated selection of Betty White DVDs.”

Submissions will be accepted now through Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. EST. The winner will be notified within two weeks after the contest closes.