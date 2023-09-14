Bill Maher to return to air despite writer’s strike

(NewsNation) — As the Writers Guild of America strike continues, Bill Maher has become the latest celebrity to bring his show back on the air despite the strike.

Maher announced the decision to begin filming “Real Time with Bill Maher” on social media, though he did note the show would be returning without writers and prewritten elements like monologues.

“The writers have important issues that I sympathize with, and hope they are addressed to their satisfaction, but they are not the only people with issues, problems, and concerns. Despite some assistance from me, much of the staff is struggling mightily,” Maher wrote on Instagram.

The WGA strike began in May as the union was unable to reach a deal with studios regarding revenue, particularly residuals from streaming platforms. In July, WGA members were joined by the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.

Both strikes affect more than union members, with other crew members impacted when shows stop filming. Many late-night shows responded by paying their staff out of their own pockets. A few hosts — Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, and John Oliver — banded together to create a podcast to raise money for those who are out of work due to the strikes.

Some daytime talk shows that have minimal scripting continued production without striking, such as “The View” and “Live with Mark and Kelly.”

Maher is not the only host to decide to return to production despite the continued work stoppage. Drew Barrymore recently faced criticism after announcing her talk show would be returning to air.

Author Stephen King criticized Maher on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, “This is exactly how strikes are broken.”

The WGA also posted on X saying that as a member of the guild, Maher is obligated to honor the strike. The union also said members will be picketing the show when it begins filming.