Bill Murray allegations halt ‘Being Mortal’ film production

Bill Murray, seen here in 2021, is set to star in the film alongside Seth Rogen, Keke Palmer and writer/director Aziz Ansari. (Valery Hache/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Allegations against actor Bill Murray have halted the production of “Being Mortal” — a film being directed by Aziz Ansari, reports say.

In a letter obtained by The New York Times addressing the cast and crew, the production company stated a complaint about “inappropriate behavior” led to the suspension.

“Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it,” read the letter, per The New York Times and Variety. “We are truly grateful to all of you for everything you’ve put into this project.”

The outlets went on to say that the letter did not provide additional detail about the nature of the complaint or the alleged victim.

An anonymous source speaking to the Times said Murray was the provocateur.

Movie production began at the end of March in Los Angeles and was projected to be a 30-day shoot. The source told the Times the incident happened on April 15, and production was paused. After an investigation earlier this week, the project was suspended, as reported by Deadline.

This is not the first time Murray’s on-set behavior has been called into question.

Murray’s “What About Bob” co-star Richard Dreyfuss told Yahoo that Murray behaved like “an Irish drunken bully” when they were making the 1991 comedy.

And his Charlie’s Angles co-star Lucy Liu opened up In a July 2021 interview with the Los Angeles Times on matters of the same sort concerning the actor.

“It was unjust and uncalled for and some of the language was inexcusable and unacceptable and I was not just going to sit there and take it,” she said.

Joseph McGinty Nichol, known professionally as McG, said Murray headbutted him as he directed the 2000 Charlie’s Angels reboot. Murray says that’s not true.

The most damaging claims may come from his ex-wife, Jennifer Murray. In their divorce filings from 2008, she says Murray physically abused her on multiple occasions during the marriage.

She recounts a time where she says Murray told her she was “lucky he didn’t kill her.”

Jennifer Murray sought a restraining order from the court.

But the accusations have not slowed down Bill Murray’s career. Since his ex-wife’s court filings were made public, he has stared in over 20 films, and he has another five in post-production.

Seth Rogen, Keke Palmer and Ansari, also star in “Being Mortal,” according to IMDB. The movie is an adaption of the novel “Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End,” a 2014 non-fiction book about end-of-life care written by surgeon Atul Gawande.