Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker flies on plane for first time since 2008 deadly crash

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Travis Barker attends the Premiere Of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” Season 2 Finale at Sheraton Pasadena Hotel on October 21, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (WGN) — Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker flew on an airplane for the first time in nearly 13 years after a deadly 2008 plane crash.

Barker and his girlfriend, reality star Kourtney Kardashian, flew to Cabo San Lucas over the weekend on a private jet.

It was the drummer’s first time flying since a deadly crash in 2008 that left him with critical injuries.

In September of 2008, Barker suffered third-degree burns on most of his body after the plane he was on crashed shortly after takeoff. Four people were killed in the crash.

He had sworn off planes ever since. Barker said the near-death experience convinced him to stop doing drugs.

Watch “Rush Hour” weeknights at 6/5c on NewsNation.

In June, he tweeted that he may fly again, without elaborating on that.