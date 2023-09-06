Bob Barker died of Alzheimer’s disease, death certificate states

FILE – Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, waves goodbye as he tapes his final episode of “The Price Is Right,” in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 6, 2007. Barker signed off from 35 years on the game show and 50 years in daytime TV in the same low-key, genial fashion that made him one of daytime TV’s biggest stars. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

(NewsNation) — Former “Price Is Right” host Bob Barker died from Alzheimer’s disease, according to his death certificate, obtained by People Magazine.

Barker died last month at the age of 99, just four months shy of his 100th birthday.

The death certificate indicated that Barker had been battling the disease for “years,” although the specific time of diagnosis was not provided.

High blood pressure, hypothyroidism and high cholesterol were also listed as contributing factors to his death.

TMZ was first to report the news.

Barker spent more than 50 years in television, retiring as the host of “The Price is Right” in 2007.

Over the course of his career, Barker won 19 Daytime Emmy Awards, an Emmy Award for Lifetime Achievement in 1999 and in 2004 was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame.

He was also a longtime animal rights activist, founding a charity to help people spay and neuter their pets and donating to animal rights causes.