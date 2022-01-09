‘America’s favorite dad’: Bob Saget dead at 65

ORLANDO (NewsNation Now) — Actor, comedian and TV host Bob Saget has died at the age of 65, authorities say.

The former star of “Full House” passed away in Orlando on Sunday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes around 4 p.m. in response to a man down call. The man, identified as Robert Lane Saget, was pronounced dead on the scene.

“I talked to a couple sources that are close to him and his family and they’re absolutely devastated,” entertainment reporter Josh McBride said on NewsNation Prime.

Authorities say they found no signs of foul play or drug use.

According to TMZ, the comedian was touring the country. Early Sunday night, Saget tweeted a shoutout to an audience in Jacksonville.

Saget’s cause of death is unknown at this time. The sheriff’s office expects the medical examiner to make the final determination.

“If you if you were a child, or a teenager in the 90s, you will remember Bob Saget, of course, as his famous role as Danny Tanner on Full House,” McBride said. “This is a big loss, especially for the comedy community.”

Saget was also known for being the host of “American’s Funniest Home Videos” and the narrating voice on “How I Met Your Mother.”

As news of his death spread, comedians and actors remembered Saget’s legacy on Twitter.

“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby,” said John Stamos, Saget’s “Full House” co-star.

“You couldn’t find a nicer or sharper wit than Bob Saget. Shocked and devastated,” said Kathy Griffin.

“What a warm kind man we lost. The world has lost one of the nicest,” tweeted Jim Gaffigan.

Saget is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and three children.