(NewsNation Now) — An updated death investigation report for beloved comedian Bob Saget revealed there was no evidence of drug use or foul play in the Orlando hotel room where he was found.

The former “Full House” star was in Florida for his new “I Don’t Do Negative Comedy Tour.” An audience member who attended Saget’s final stand-up show said the beloved comedian was “full of life” in the hours before his death.

“He just seemed so full of life and just really happy to be on stage with the audience,” said Amy West on “Morning in America”. “He was just trying out new material and he would just seem delighted to be telling stories about icons and people that had influenced him. Like Robin Williams and his friendship with John Stamos and his friendship with all the people on ‘Full House.’ He talked about how much he loved his wife, how much he loves his three daughters. You could tell this was a man who had a lot to live for who had a beautiful life who was so happy and really loved what he did.”

The death report obtained by NewsNation details that Saget was expected to check out of the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando Sunday to continue his tour, but his family had been unable to get in touch with him.

Family members contacted the hotel, and security sent a team member to perform a welfare check. When the security team member entered the room, he noted all the lights were off. The room was “orderly” with Saget’s items throughout the room.

According to the report, Saget’s “left arm was across his chest while his right arm was resting on the bed. No signs of trauma were seen.” The team observed that Saget was on his bed and was “cold to the touch, yellow and clammy.” No pulse or breathing was detected.

According to deputies, Saget last used his room key to enter the room at 2:17 a.m. An initial autopsy found no evidence of drug use or foul play. The cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation, which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete.

Both fans and the entertainment industry were reeling following the news of the actor’s death.

“Bob has been an influence in my life since I was a kid. I think he was a dad to all of us in the ’90s,” said West. “And he’s really been a part of our culture since childhood. He influenced us.”

The comedian who opened for Saget’s final stand-up shows said the beloved comedian was “beaming” while performing and offering bits of comedy advice in the hours before his death.

“I gotta tell you, last night hurt really bad. To lose an idol, to lose someone you’d worked with, hurts even when it’s only been a few hours,” Comedian Tim Wilkins said on “Morning in America.” “And you know, we parted ways. And I really thought, hey, we’re going to do more together.”

Saget was known for hosting “America’s Funniest Home Videos” and starring in “Full House,” where he played the squeaky-clean widower and dad to three young girls. But Saget the stand-up showed his flip side with what become a much-talked-about cameo in the 2005 documentary “The Aristocrats” — in which 100 comics riffed on the world’s dirtiest joke — that revealed his notoriously filthy sense of humor.

“I always thought of him sort of like an altar boy, that in front of the grownups, he was the perfect gentleman, and on his best behavior,” NewsNation affiliate WGN’s Emmy Award-winning entertainment reporter and critic Dean Richards said. “But in the hallway with the boys, that’s when he turned on his stand-up comedy for which he became so famous, which was kind of raucous and profane.”

Officials released 911 audio from after Saget was found. In it, the caller is heard describing him as “unresponsive, not breathing, with no pulse.” You can listen to the redacted audio below:

NewsNation affiliate WFLA, Nexstar Media Wire and the Associated Press contributed to this report.